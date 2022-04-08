Ride of Tears this weekend honors Memphis' youngest victims of gun violence

Sunday, Memphians will ride around to honor 3-year-old Bryson Jackson and 15-year-old Rodriques ‘Lil Rocky’ Minor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Ride of Tears will be held this weekend to remember children who have recently been killed due to gun violence.

Sunday, Memphians will ride around to honor 3-year-old Bryson Jackson and 15-year-old Rodriques ‘Lil Rocky’ Minor.

Jackson was inside his Westwood home when police said he got a hold of a loaded AR-15 and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Minor was killed in downtown Memphis when someone fired shots at Beale and Riverside, hitting Minor and a 16-year-old girl. He later died at the hospital.

“These babies should not have to lose their lives at such a young age. I have never seen so many kids get killed in this city the way they have lately. And it’s just a shame,” said Kenny Lee with Ride of Tears. “And so the Ride of Tears - we have to continue to ride and raise awareness and let them know that it’s not cool to take the lives of our young people.”

The ride starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Whitehaven library. The cars will also ride in the Hickory Hill apartments where a 15-year-old young girl was gunned down.