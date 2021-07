MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With almost daily reports of child shootings, highway shootings, and gun violence throughout Memphis, there are too many grieving families.

That's why Wednesday afternoon the Ride of Tears organization paid tribute to the victims of violence in Memphis while raising money for Kelby Shorty's family. Kelby was the 7-year-old was shot and killed on the fourth of July in front of his grandmother’s home. He was laid to rest Wednesday.