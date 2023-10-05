Residents, officials prepare for risk of Arkabutla Lake Dam breaking

The lake is an area where locals come to swim and fish, and it’s at risk of no longer holding back water, potentially flooding multiple counties in North Mississippi

TATE COUNTY, Miss — The dam at Arkabutla lake in North Mississippi is holding up strong, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is worried it may break and recently issued a flood watch for nearby areas.

Surrounding roads have also been blocked off so residents can’t go into the area where the dam is holding water back.

The lake is an area where locals come to swim and fish, and it’s at risk of no longer holding back water, potentially flooding multiple counties in North Mississippi.

"This is very critical,” resident Kim Chhay said. “I mean if the dam broke down … it would be disastrous. Millions and millions of gallons of water-gushing down and flood everything down from the spillway or anywhere where it broke -- it would cause a lot of damages."

That's exactly what the Tunica County Emergency Management official, Leron Weeks said. But, they're working hard to prevent the dam from breaking at all.

"The dam had a void in it and the plan was to do a controlled release of the water to lower the water to 210 feet elevation," Weeks said.

That decrease is a big deal when it has to come down from 229 feet elevation to 210 feet, because all the water has to go somewhere, and for now, that somewhere is the Coldwater River.

"There's a lot of water coming down the Coldwater River that could cause possible flooding but according to the Corps of Engineers they are not projecting any flooding off of this event,” Weeks said. “But I always tell my citizens always be careful and also just be aware of what's going on and everything. We are monitoring the river levels every day."

Residents said they’re thankful the Army Corps of Engineers is working to prevent the dam breaking at all.

"The folks down below like in Marks and little towns like that will be very appreciative of that because it could put them in some bad trouble if it were to break," resident Eddie Vandyke said.