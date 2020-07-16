x
Ronald McDonald House in Memphis gets huge donation of masks and hand sanitizer

UniFirst Corporation donates 10,000 masks and 480 bottles of hand sanitizer to support the staff at Ronald McDonald House

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

UniFirst Corporation joined forces with the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis, donating thousands of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.

The group donated 10,000 facemasks and 480 bottles of hand sanitizer to support the staff at the Ronald McDonald House, which, as described on its website, “provides a place for families to call home so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little to no cost.”

The donation is part of a company-wide initiative providing personal protective equipment to communities and small businesses and the everyday heroes who work there.

