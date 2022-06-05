Free program in Millington teaches teens critical driving skills

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is providing free driving skills training for teens on Saturday, May 14, in Millington.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want your teenager to start getting ready to drive, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office wants to help out.

The agency is providing free driving skills training for teens next Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 800 Singleton Ave. in Millington.

They must be between 15 and 18 and have a valid driver's license or permit with some driving experience. Some of the things your child will learn about are controlled braking and how you can recognize blind spots.