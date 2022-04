Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Endangered Runaway Alert for 12-year-old Empriss Young Friday, April 29 at 4:23 a.m.

Young is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 190 pounds, and she has long brown hair.

Young was last seen westbound from her home on 3700 Dunn Ave wearing a green jacket, a white school shirt, blue pants, and lime green shoes, which may have been Crocs.