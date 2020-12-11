Salvation Army of Memphis & Mid-South needs bell ringers & Angel Tree adopters

The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is sending an urgent plea for volunteer bell-ringers and Angel Tree adopters.

While requests for help are at an all-time high due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, donations have decreased. In response, The Salvation Army launched its national “Rescue Christmas” campaign in October – earlier than ever – to meet the growing need.

With just a little over three weeks left to meet the deadline for gift drop-off, there are still more than 1,600 Angels who have yet to be adopted. And because of the pandemic, fewer people are signing up to ring the bell at our red kettles.

Our iconic Red Kettle program is the oldest charitable fundraiser of its kind in the country. Those bright, festive kettles have been a staple in the Memphis community for 120 years, while The Angel Tree program began here more than 35 years ago. But neither of these programs are possible without volunteers and donors.

HOW CAN PEOPLE HELP?

Adopt an Angel : AngelTreeMemphis.org – shop in-person or online; drop off or ship gifts to us (DEADLINE TO DELIVER IS DEC. 2)

: AngelTreeMemphis.org – shop in-person or online; drop off or ship gifts to us Volunteer to ring the bell : RegisterToRing.com (to help ensure the safety of bell-ringers, donors and partners, we’ve adopted nationally-mandated safety protocols)

: RegisterToRing.com (to help ensure the safety of bell-ringers, donors and partners, we’ve adopted nationally-mandated safety protocols) Give: Kettle901.org; text Kettle901 to 71777; scan the QR code on our signs at local businesses; drop cash, checks and spare change into our red kettles