Salvation Army bell ringers needed in Memphis and the Mid-South

The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is looking to bring in paid bell ringers this year.
Credit: AP Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is in need of bell ringers this holiday season.

Each year, the organization recruits both volunteer and paid bell ringers to help collect donations at its red kettles outside stores in the Mid-South. 

According to a release, the Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest charitable fundraiser of its kind in the country – and the kettles have been a staple in the Memphis community for more than 120 years.

The bell ringer position pays $11 an hour, and each shift is eight hours. For more information and to apply, click here.

Job seekers can also apply in person at The Salvation Army Purdue Center of Hope, located at 696 Jackson Ave. in Memphis.

