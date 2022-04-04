Samaritan's Feet delivers hundreds of new shoes to kids in the Memphis area

The non-profit gave out backpacks filled with school supplies and shoes for three hours on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletic Ministries partnered with Samaritan's Feet on Monday to give out backpacks filled with school supplies and shoes.

Kids got "Hope Totes", which are orange bags with new sneakers, socks, hygiene kits and an encouraging note written from someone around the world.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also stopped by the event and highlighted the importance of getting young kids involved with programs like MAM.

"We need to expand and open those doors to young people because they need something productive to do when they're not in school," Strickland said. "Having MAM touch these kids in a productive way benefits them, their families and the city."