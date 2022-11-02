Santa's Wonderland to kick off holiday season at Memphis Bass Pro Shops stores

Families are invited to welcome Santa at an outdoor tailgate event at both Memphis Bass Pro retail locations as he arrives from the North Pole.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa will be cruising into Memphis this Saturday on a TRACKER Boat to officially kick off Santa's Wonderland, a free family Christmas event, at Bass Pro Shops.

According to a release, families are invited to welcome Santa at an outdoor tailgate event at both Memphis Bass Pro retail locations as he arrives from the North Pole to Santa's Wonderland.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Santa's arrival parade at the Pyramid will include the Memphis Grizz Line, Grizz Girls, Hernando High School Marching Band, Memphis Fire Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), Memphis Youth Arts Initiative and MoXie Way. Elves will pass out hot coacoa and giveaways.

Santa will then make his arrival as he parades through the parking lot of the Macon Road store while elves pass out hot cocoa and giveaways.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's plans to host millions of families to experience Santa's Wonderland this holiday season. Free photos with Santa will start Sunday, November 6. Advance reservations are now available and dates will continue to open on a rolling basis seven days in advance.