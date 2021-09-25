Saturday's voter drive was the first of many to come

The local chapter of the NAACP held the First Annual Roscoe Dixon Voter Registration Drive.

This was the first of an annual drive to honor the life and legacy of Senator Roscoe Dixon.

"Voting is still critical. It is something that after all these years is debated in Congress. We have to make sure that for each and every opportunity we have to get out and exercise that right to vote," said Van Turner, NAACP Memphis President.

The midterm elections are next year. Voters will vote on the governor as well as other state and local leaders.

