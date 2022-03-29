A new weekend scooter curfew for Downtown Memphis in place

According to Bike Ped Memphis, e-scooters will now automatically shut off from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Friday through Sunday nights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new scooter curfew will likely interrupt your late weekend e-scooter rides in the Downtown Memphis area.

According to Bike Ped Memphis, e-scooters will now automatically shut off from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Friday through Sunday nights. The scooter curfew will take effect Friday, April 1.

Bike Ped Memphis also said that a georeferenced no ride zone has been outlined. After 10:00 p.m. scooter riders will not be able to ride in the no ride zone areas.

The scooters will automatically cut out when a rider goes outside of the approved riding zone, and the scooter will display an announcement telling the rider to turn around.

In response to requests from downtown stakeholders, a new "curfew" for shared e-scooters will begin this Friday, 4/1. A geofenced no-ride zone for the core of downtown will be in effect from 10 Pm to 5 Am, Friday nights through Sunday nights. pic.twitter.com/j7cHgxqziz — Bike Ped Memphis (@BikePedMemphis) March 28, 2022

Riders also will not be able to start new rides within the approved ride zone during the set curfew hours.