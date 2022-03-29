A new weekend scooter curfew for Downtown Memphis in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new scooter curfew will likely interrupt your late weekend e-scooter rides in the Downtown Memphis area.
According to Bike Ped Memphis, e-scooters will now automatically shut off from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Friday through Sunday nights. The scooter curfew will take effect Friday, April 1.
Bike Ped Memphis also said that a georeferenced no ride zone has been outlined. After 10:00 p.m. scooter riders will not be able to ride in the no ride zone areas.
The scooters will automatically cut out when a rider goes outside of the approved riding zone, and the scooter will display an announcement telling the rider to turn around.
Riders also will not be able to start new rides within the approved ride zone during the set curfew hours.
The scooter company said that the decision to enforce a curfew came after receiving complaints from stakeholders and businesses downtown.