SCS board members say enough is enough to gun violence killing children and call on community for help

SCS board members want to see more accountability from community organizations in battling this gun violence robbing kids of their futures.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of the children who have been injured or killed by gun violence are no doubt students of Shelby County Schools. School board members are speaking out about the crime cutting short the lives of children across the county.

Monday was call to action to the community to step to help end this crisis and save lives. In each case of children being murdered by gun violence the shooters were adults.

Board member Reverend Althea Green said the community needed to hear the voice of the board as it relates to the tragic shooting deaths children.

"We're here today because enough is enough. How many children will continue to die. How many times will I have to call and offer my support and condolences as a clergy to families," said Green.

SCS board members says they're concerned and so should the rest of the community.

"As a mother I don't want to imagine looking at my child in a casket. Too many mothers have endured this story," said board member Stephanie Love.

Love knows their are community resources to help.

"Too many people are receiving funding off the backs of our children's death, off the backs of our children's horror stories and the money is not being funneled into the community to support those families," said Love.

Over the next 3 years SCS is will receive 3-quarters of a billion dollars in federal money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER fund.

A portion of that money will address mental health from the trauma that violence brings.

"One child lost is one too many for our district, for our city, for our community. We ask that you help us with this initiative," said board member Joyce Green.

"You don't have to have children in Shelby County Schools this is not exclusive to our schools. It can happen anywhere at anytime, so we want everyone to care. In some capacity just care," said board member Michelle McKissack.

These SCS board members say they're committed to doing their part, but the meetings with community organizations without action is over.