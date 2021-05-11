SCS is once again working to make sure students stay warm this winter

This is the 6th year for Operation Warm Hearts and SCS is hoping to exceed last year's donations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the sixth year, Operation Warm Hearts is on and will take place Tuesday, November 30th from 7am-6pm in front of the Board of Education. Shelby County Schools is collecting coats, jackets, and outerwear to help children in need this winter.

Operation Warming Hearts is once again in connection with the national Giving Tuesday initiative and the 901's #GiveMemphis campaign.

Last year, donations totaled over $30,000 in coats, winter accessories and monetary contributions to purchase more items. This year, SCS is hoping the community will help spread warmth to many more students.