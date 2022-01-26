'It's beautiful, it's warming': Sea of Blue honors fallen Memphis police officer, firefighter

The family of Corille 'CJ' Jones held a visitation on Wednesday and after that, a Sea of Blue filled the streets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and loved ones are honoring the life of a Memphis police officer and former firefighter who died while on duty in a crash involving his squad car last week.

The family of Corille 'CJ' Jones held a visitation on Wednesday and after that, a Sea of Blue filled the streets. The flashing lights procession is how law enforcement officers nationwide honor fallen officers.

Jones died last Thursday when his patrol car collided with another vehicle near the corner of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road. Police said he was responding to a call when it happened.

His brother, Joshua Freeman, said he's thankful for the outpouring of love from the city.

"It's beautiful, it's warming," Freeman said. "The times where I want to get sad, I want to cry. The support system lifts us up. He put out love in the city and we're receiving that love back."

The Sea of Blue to honor MPD Officer Corille Jones is underway. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022