Family, friends, and community join together to remember Sequoia Samuels

The community has been moved by Samuels' story and showed up to release dozens of balloons in the four-year-old's honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Uptown neighborhood came together on Saturday to reflect on the life of Sequoia Samuels. The death of the four-year-old shocked the Mid-South.



On June 15, Samuels was reported missing by her mother Brittney Jackson, and her boyfriend Jalyson Hobson, but after an hours-long search, Memphis police learned Samuels’ had been dead for weeks. Investigators found her remains in several garbage bags steps away from her home.

Samuels' 24-year-old mother, Brittney Jackson, is now charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and making a false report. Jackson's boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaylon Hobson, is charged with making a false report.

Samuels’ family said they are devastated after learning the details of how Samuels died.

“Do you understand what I’m saying, my niece is gone,” said Jacqueline Bass, Sequoia’s aunt. “And it hurts to see her gone. We can’t do nothing. She’s gone.”

Several family members like Bass, who lived next to the four-year-old, questioned why this all happened.



“The question is why would someone take an innocent child’s life,” said Bass.

Over the following weekend, the family, who has lived in the Uptown neighborhood for more than three decades, were joined by neighbors, friends, and Memphians who were moved by the story, for a balloon release in Samuels’ honor.



“She had the prettiest eyes, you could see her pictures, and every picture you see of her all you see is a smile,” said Bass.