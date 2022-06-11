'Serving the community' | Mid-South Food Bank celebrates 40 years of operation

The Mid-South Food Bank was founded in 1981 by the late Virginia Dunaway. On Nov. 11 they celebrated a major milestone — serving the community for 40 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, an organization founded in 1981 celebrated a major milestone in serving Memphis and surrounding counties.

Cathy Pope is the President and CEO of Mid-South Food Bank.

"We've been in the community serving those who are struggling with hunger," Pope said. "We work through 300 partner agencies, and our job is to make sure that they have the food they need to serve their local community."