Shelby County celebrates return of Fire Engine 60 to its original home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Shelby County leaders celebrated the historic return of Fire Engine 60 at its former fire station in northeast Memphis.
Fire Station 60 opened in 1960 as a volunteer fire station and functioned until 1988 when it was sold to a private citizen and was left abandoned.
Fire Engine 60 was moved to another station.
About 8 years ago, fire officials realized a station was needed for central and northeast parts of the county, and so the building was taken back into county hands and restored to its original condition.
Engine 60 is now officially back in service at its original station.