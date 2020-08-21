Shelby County celebrates return of Fire Engine 60 to its original home

Fire Station 60 opened in 1960 as a volunteer fire station and functioned until 1988. It reopened a few years ago.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Shelby County leaders celebrated the historic return of Fire Engine 60 at its former fire station in northeast Memphis.

Fire Station 60 opened in 1960 as a volunteer fire station and functioned until 1988 when it was sold to a private citizen and was left abandoned.

Fire Engine 60 was moved to another station.

About 8 years ago, fire officials realized a station was needed for central and northeast parts of the county, and so the building was taken back into county hands and restored to its original condition.