Shelby County Commission addresses paid parental leave and permitless gun carry legislation

Paid parental leave will be another form of temporary leave for Shelby County employees; commissioners oppose permitless gun carry

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Politicians love to shake hands, but that wasn't happening at the Shelby County Commission Monday night. You guessed it, coronavirus was to blame, but that didn't stop commissioners from tackling two controversial issues.

The safety and the well-being of Shelby County residents was the focal point of Shelby County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting. Paid parental leave soon will be another form of temporary leave for Shelby County employees.

The ordinance will go into effect June 1 of this year allowing 6 weeks of paid time off for workers who are expecting children. While all commissioners expressed a fondness for the measure, there were questions as to how to pay for the $1.5 million expense.

Mayor Lee Harris has pushed for paid parental leave and commissioners were determined to strengthen family foundations for county employees.

Commissioners also sent a message to state leaders in Nashville with a resolution opposing the new state bill allowing permitless gun carry in Shelby County. Despite objections from law enforcement, the Tennessee legislature is moving to pass a law making it legal for Tennessee residents to purchase a gun without getting a license.