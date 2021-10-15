Shelby County Commission ups funding for Mid-South Food Bank to $3 million

The county commission will be designating the money out of the American Rescue Plan funding they received.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These have been tough times for the Mid-South Food Bank.

Donors have been very generous, but the demand is even greater.

So now the Shelby County Commission is tripling the money it typically gives the food bank to $3 million.

“That is a huge increase in the amount of food we will be able to distribute in the next 18 months. So that turns into 9 million meals for people in Shelby County in need,” said Cathy Pope with the Food Bank.

The county commission will be designating the money out of the American Rescue Plan funding they received.