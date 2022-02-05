Shelby County ERA application is open, but when will you get your payment?

Applications for the program are accepted for the first part of each month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 Shelby County Rental and Utility Assistance Program is open again through May 15, but many ABC24 viewers reached out asking when they would receive their payments after applying months ago.

Dorcas Young Griffin, the director of the Shelby County Division of Community Service, said for some people, it will take a few weeks and for others, it could be a month or so before a decision is made and the funds are sent out.

Griffin explained if someone is facing eviction or an immediate utility cut-off, they're the priority. Griffin said people should pack their patience when they go online to submit an application this week because they're still processing some applications from March.

"There are thousands of applications coming in," she said. "Not only from that first through the 14-day period but don't forget, whatever is coming in from the court we are trying to get those, too."

If you went to court for an eviction notice and an agreement was made between your landlord and the court to let this program pay your balance, they can't evict you, regardless of how long it takes to get the payment.

However, landlords do have the right to decline the program's help and move forward with the eviction, even if you're approved. If that happens, Griffin said the program can help find new housing but that's on a case-by-case basis.

If someone applied for the program before, they can apply again because the program will pay up to 14 months of back rent and utilities. For example, if someone applied in January, but they were only behind on rent for four months, the program can help you pay your back rent again for up to 10 months.