Shelby County Office of Reentry hosts block party to help ex-offenders connect with employers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former incarcerated individuals and the community got a chance to connect with job opportunities Saturday.

The Shelby County Office of Reentry hosted an open house event with ex-offenders and employer partners to recruit for open positions. They also got a chance to receive help on getting their applications completed to help expedite the hiring process.

Deandre Brown, acting executive director of the Office of Reentry, said the organization is here for the community.

“It's very important to let people know that we are here because we have resources that people don’t know exist. If you stop by and let us, we can change the way our community sees each other,” said Brown.

If you did not have time to visit the block party Saturday, you can stop by the Shelby County Office of Reentry at 1362 Mississippi Blvd.