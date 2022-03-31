How Shelby County residents can get free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum to honor MLK Monday

The Shelby County Health Department has partnered with NCRM to provide free tickets for Shelby County residents on Monday, April 4, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is getting ready to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the anniversary of his death, and as part of that, Shelby County residents are invited to visit the National Civil Rights Museum for free.

Those who wish to take part need to register for tickets HERE, then they must be picked up at the county health department headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, March 31, or April 1, 2022 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. All tickets must be picked up by Friday.

The health department said this year in honor of MLK, they will be highlighting racism as a public health crisis. From SCHD, “the American Public Health Association has declared, ‘Racism is an ongoing public health crisis that needs attention now.’ Like many other counties across the nation, Shelby County has answered the call for action by declaring racism a public health emergency. This is the first step in the movement to advance racial equity and justice and bring awareness to community issues.”

The National Civil Rights Museum’s commemoration event - “Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.” - begins at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, with a musical prelude. A special tribute begins at 4:30 p.m. with speakers, including a special address by Kerry Kennedy – daughter of Robert F. Kennedy – who will reflect on MLK’s lasting legacy. At 6:01 p.m. there will be a moment of silence and the changing of the wreath on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, where King was slain.

The museum will also give away children’s craft kits to remember Dr. King.

A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the museum’s website and Livestream platforms.