Shelby County residents are now able to call to pay property taxes. Here's how

In addition to seasonal locations opening, residents now have the option to pay their property taxes over the phone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents are now able to pay their taxes over the phone, Trustee Regina Morrison Newman announced on Monday.

Starting Monday, October 4, taxpayers can call 901-222-0200 and press the "#" key to pay property taxes with their credit or debit cards. The system will allow residents to pay their taxes regardless if they are current or late.

"Taxpayers have requested this option and I am glad that we have been able to deliver it for their convenience," Newman said. "This will allow our citizens to pay by phone from wherever they are."

The Trustee's Office also opened seasonal locations in addition to payment locations returning at Bartlett City Hall and the Regions Bank in Whitehaven. The office said it will also continue its partnership with the Shelby County Credit Union inside their East Memphis and Midtown locations.

For anyone visiting in-person, payments will be accepted and representatives will answer any property tax related questions.

Property taxes for the 2021 tax year become late on March 1, 2022.

For faster service, taxpayers can click here to make check and credit card payments or download the PayIt901 app.

Taxes can be paid year-round at the Trustee's Main Office on the 2nd floor of 157 Poplar Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

Seasonal branch locations include the Shelby County Credit Union in East Memphis (1160 Sycamore View Rd., Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.), the Shelby County Credit Union in Midtown (3425 Poplar Ave., Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.), Regions Bank in Whitehaven (1190 E. Shelby Dr., Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.), and Bartlett City Hall (6400 Stage Rd., Fridays 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 2 - 4:30 p.m.).

All seasonal locations accept cash, checks, cashier checks, money orders and credit/debit cards.