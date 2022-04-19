Shelby County residents in unincorporated communities can now set up appointments to have ice storm debris picked up

County crews have been authorized to pick up ice storm debris in unincorporated parts of the county from now until April 29.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Roads, Bridges, and Engineering Department announced Tuesday they are now authorized to collect yard debris from residential properties in unincorporated areas of the county and will accept appointments for pickup through April 29, 2022.

Any eligible request made on or before that date will be fulfilled. The ice storm that hit Shelby County in February was declared a federal disaster by President Joe Biden’s administration. That designation allows the Roads, Bridges, and Engineering Department to remove downed tree limbs and other yard debris from residential properties only.

The maximum allowable length of tree limbs for pick up is eight feet. Household waste cannot be mixed with the tree limbs and county workers cannot remove debris left by a hired contractor.

Call (901) 222-7705 to schedule storm debris removal.