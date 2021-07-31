Shelby County students get free backpacks and more as they get ready to go back to school

Saturday, Shelby County Schools and the city of Memphis held a back to school extravaganza in midtown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s almost that time again. And what's back to school season without a new outfit and a fresh hair cut?

Saturday, Shelby County Schools and the city of Memphis held a back to school extravaganza in midtown.

Tiger Lane was roaring with activity as children from all over dropped by for free supplies, haircuts, and clothes.

They also gave away more than 1100 backpacks.

Families were lined up bright and early, getting ready to head back to class.

“They were lined up at 8 o’clock, so that shows you there's a need for these things. And me being a public servant, it just warms my heart that we are able to get the community behind something that will contribute to the quality of life our children in this city,” said Allison Fouche, Deputy Chief Communications Officer with Memphis.

Saturday’s event was converted to a drive-thru as cases of COVID-19 rise across the Mid-South.

Students also had a chance to get back to school vaccines in the Pipkin building.