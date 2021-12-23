Shelby County commissioner tests positive for COVID

Commissioner Tami Sawyer said she is vaccinated and boosted. She will quarantine for 10 days and mask and social distance afterwards.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County commissioner said she tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday night.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer took to Twitter to announce she tested positive for the virus.

"Late last night, I tested positive for COVID," Sawyer said. "As someone with asthma, I am glad that I’m vaccinated and boosted or I would be having a worse time than I am. I will quarantine for 10 days and continue to mask and social distance afterwards. Please take care of yourself and others."

Late last night, I tested positive for COVID. As someone with asthma, I am glad that I’m vaccinated and boosted or I would be having a worse time than I am. I will quarantine for 10 days and continue to mask and social distance afterwards. Please take care of yourself and others. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) December 27, 2021

In Shelby County's most recent COVID-19 update on Thursday, there were 1,288 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the county, 4,702 active cases, and a total of 2,650 deaths.

In total, 535,524 people are vaccinated against the virus in Shelby County. There has been an average of 2,140 vaccinations per day over the last 7 days and an average of 414 cases reported per day from Dec. 16-22.