Shelby County Election Commission gets $130K for voter education

The request for funds came in mid-October alongside a request for just over $81,000 to train poll workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $130,000 to the election commission for voter education.

The request for funds came in mid-October alongside a request for just over $81,000 to train poll workers, but county commissioners waited to vote on funding voter education until Monday, October 31.

Elections administrator Linda Phillips said the approved $130,000 to educate voters for this November eighth election will go toward the advertisement and makeshift elections, so voters can have a chance to use the machines before casting their ballot.

“We’re doing a lot of social media, advertising, billboards,” Phillips said.

Voters can head to the Bartlett Public Library until 8 p.m. Tuesday to practice using the machines.

“At the public library from 6 to 8 p.m., we’re doing a demo. Voters will have an opportunity to try out the equipment on a special, we have just a fun election where you can vote for your favorite dog, tell us what you like,” Phillips said. “It just gives everybody a chance to just experiment with the machines and see how they work.”

Phillips said they’ll also be hitting the basketball court making sure they’re targeting as many voters as possible in the last week before the election.

“We’ll be at a Grizzlies game next week, getting a little close to the election but that’s OK. Everybody we hit before the election is somebody that’s not confused on election day," she said.

While we’re just one week out from the big day, Phillips said the education doesn’t stop on November 8. She said since many voters only vote in presidential elections, some may not even see the machine for two more years.

“A lot of voters will not see the new equipment until November of 2024 so it’s not a one-and-done kind of a deal,” Phillips said. “We need to educate voters now during the current election, but we’ll also need to educate them for the upcoming elections as well.”

Whether people choose to vote in this election or not, Phillips said her job of monitoring fair elections doesn’t change.