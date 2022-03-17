x
Longtime Shelby County fire chief dies suddenly

In addition to serving with the Shelby County Fire Department, Clarence L. Cash Jr. was a member of the Shelby County 911 Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A retired Shelby County Fire Department chief has died.

The department said Clarence L. Cash Jr. died at 71 on Wednesday after a sudden illness that had him hospitalized for the last two weeks.

Cash became a firefighter private in 1973 after he was honorably discharged from the Vietnam War. He was named fire chief by then-Shelby County Mayor A C Wharton Jr. in 2004. 

"Fire Chief Cash has left his mark on this and other agencies here in West Tennessee," the department said in a Facebook post. "He will be remembered for many many years to come due to his many traits and his unwavering devotion to this industry. We encourage you to remember him and his family at home and here as his final call is answered."

Cash has a bachelor's degree in fire administration and an associate's degree in fire science. He also served as chairman of the Tennessee Firefighting Commission

In addition to serving with the Shelby County Fire Department for more than 40 years, Cash was a member of the Shelby County 911 Board

Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced, however, the department said they will share updates on their Facebook page

