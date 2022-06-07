Need home repairs? You could qualify for Shelby County's rehabilitation program

Shelby County's Department of Housing Division is awarding eligible homeowners free home repairs. The deadline to apply is August 31.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's Housing and Development Division, also called Develop 901, is looking to reinvest in Shelby County neighborhoods through its rehabilitation program.

The program assists homeowners who live in all parts of Shelby County, including Memphis. Applicants can also live in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Unincorporated Memphis/Shelby County, or Millington.

This is designed for people who have unsanitary living conditions like leaky pipes, moldy carpets, or a broken heater/AC unit.

To be eligible, Dana Sjostrom, the planning and program manager for the department of Housing Division of Planning and Development said you must meet HUD's income requirement, show proof of home ownership and homeowners insurance, and provide the income of everyone in the household who is over the age of 18.

Here is HUD's income requirements chart:

"There are so many folks living in substandard housing conditions and can't necessarily afford to do regular maintenance or really preventative maintenance," Sjostrom said. "So what we want to do is help stabilize those homes and help stabilize living conditions for vulnerable people."

The deadline to apply is August 31. About 50 people will be selected and notified in November. An inspector will come to determine what needs to be fixed. Homeowners can get up to $36,000 in repairs and a one-year warranty.

If you applied to this program in the past and received their services, you can't apply for another five years. If you don't get selected this round, you can resubmit your application when the portal opens again next year.

To apply, click here.

There are also other Develop 901 programs accepting applications to help low to medium-income homeowners:

The Down Payment Assistance Program

Lead Hazard Control Program