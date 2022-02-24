Veteran Shelby County Sheriff's Office corrections deupty dies

Hunter was described as a well-respected veteran corrections deputy. She began her career with the SCSO's Jail Division in 1991.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A veteran corrections deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office died last week.

According to the sheriff's office, Officer Bridgette Hunter died at 57 last Thursday, February 17. Hunter was described as a well-respected veteran corrections deputy. She began her career with the SCSO's Jail Division back in 1991.

Hunter's coworkers and friends said she loved her family more than anything, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was always on time and dedicated to her work.

The sheriff's office said to keep Hunter and her family in your prayers as she'll truly be missed.