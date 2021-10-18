Shiloh, longtime timber wolf at Memphis Zoo, dies

Shiloh was 12 years old when she died, which is within is the average life span for grey wolves, the Zoo said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime timber wolf at the Memphis Zoo has died.

According to the Zoo, Shiloh was one of four 6-month-old siblings who opened the Zoo's Teton Trek exhibit in 2009. She was 12 years old when she died, which is within the average life span for grey wolves.

In a statement, the Zoo said Shiloh loved to train with her female keepers and made sure her male keepers knew she was the boss. Her caregivers described her character as a strong alpha female who perfectly maintained the order within her wolf pack as well as her human pack.