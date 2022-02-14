Silver Alert issued for Olive Branch woman

She was last seen on Monday around 4 p.m. on White Poplar Drive in Olive Branch.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an Olive Branch woman.

According to the MBI, Asia Raquel McKenzie, 26, was last seen on Monday around 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of White Poplar Drive in Olive Branch.

McKenzie is 5'3" tall, 115 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring and a rose tattoo on her right shoulder.