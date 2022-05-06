Have you seen this missing man?

MBI and Southaven Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Eugene Seals Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eugene Seals Jr.

According the MBI, Seals was last seen Thursday, May 5 around 12:30 p.m.in Southaven near 8000 Jordan View Drive wearing a suit. He is believed to be driving a 2005 Aluminum Honda Pilot with MS tag 1L47V towards the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on 3rd street.

Seals is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall, and he weighs 250 pounds.

His family members said that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.