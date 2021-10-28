Sista2Sista is empowering women to break free from drug addiction and prostitution

Sista2Sista provides rehabilitation resources and support for women in Binghampton.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sista2Sista is a drop-in center in Binghampton giving women the support they need to break free from drug addiction, prostitution, and life on the streets.

Founder Trisha Henderson understands the dark and hopeless feeling life on the streets creates. She turned to prostitution to feed her crack cocaine addiction, which was a vicious cycle she never thought she'd break.

"It’s sad to see that I walked these streets right here for 22 years, but it’s also awesome to see the power of God that I walk these streets now for a different reason," Henderson said.

Henderson knew other women who walk in the shoes she once did need a place that can give them support to get help.

"A drop-in center was something I needed when I was on the streets," Henderson said. "I needed a safe place to go. I needed someone to love on me."

Women can use showers, enjoy warm meals, utilize rehabilitation resources, and a have space free from judgment so they don't feel alone.

Veronica Skinner, who's coming up on three years of being sober, said Sista2Sista has given her a group of women with shared experiences to lean on.

"Sisterhood plays a valuable place in your recovery because who doesn’t want a sister," Skinner said.

This place is also dedicated to sisters who have been lost to drug addiction, which can be a sobering reminder for many women still recovering.

"It gives me more motivation to keep going because I realize it could have been me," Skinner said.

After a painful past shared by so many others, Henderson hopes this drop-in center will give women the community they need to persevere.

"Seeing women get free. That’s the reward," Henderson said. "Just seeing women get free."