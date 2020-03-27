Smith's Plumbing Services starts drive to help feed Mid-South families during COVID-19 outbreak

They will be offering free meals next week until donations run out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The owner of Smith’s Plumbing Services is helping Mid-South families get fed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dustin Smith says he launched the Smith’s Plumbing Services Families-In-Need Lunch Giveaway after going into Wally Hatchet’s restaurant Monday, and buying 50 spaghetti dinner for folks. He said another restaurant pitched in for bread and salad.

“We were actually able to have enough food for almost 70 people,” Smith said in a news release.

Smith hopes to feed as many as 250 people a day next week with the help of donations to the non-profit 901 Gives.

“For every dollar donated, Smith’s Plumbing will match that donation dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 total,” he said.

Families can pick up their free meals at Wally Hatchet’s at 6439 Summer Ave. on Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until donations run out. There is a limit of four meals per family.

Want to help? You can donate to 901 Gives through its GoFundMe account HERE.

“Even if we surpass our goal, every dollar will go to buy more meals and give them away. If we can do this for three or more weeks, that would be awesome!” said Smith.

