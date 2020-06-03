Sneak peek at New Ed Rice Community Center set to open February 2022

City leaders and developers held 3rd public meeting to show progress of Ed Rice Community Center Renovation.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News got a sneak peek at what the new Ed Rice Community Center will look like when it's complete in 2022.

City leaders and developers held the third public meeting of several to show the progress of the Ed Rice Community Center Renovation and get feedback from residents. Roughly three dozen people got the chance to get their questions and concerns answered from city leaders and developers about the renovation project. Demolition is expected to start June 1st. The new state of the art building will be kid and adult friendly.

The building is named after Shelly Rice's dad. Rice grew up in Frayser.

"It means a lot to the community. It's been a focal point for 60 some odd years. It's almost been like a city hall. All the community events happened out here," Shelly Rice said.

The City of Memphis is investing $7.2 million dollars for building and construction costs.

"I think it's good that you'll be able to see outside as you walk down," said Regenia Dowell who lives in Frayser. "They have a big room that you can divide into two smaller rooms and they have open space and I think it's a very good design."

During construction, we're told the City of Memphis has a plan for children who use the center daily.

"The city is planning to make sure during the summer camp that they have a safe place within a 2-mile radius of this center so they will not be displaced from the community so that's a plus," Dowell said.

Residents also wanted a walking path for seniors.

"With the inclement weather and so many seniors out here in Frayser, it's good to have something inside if possible that they can use both during the summer months and the winter months," Rice said.