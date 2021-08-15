Soak up the sun: sunflower field in full bloom at Agricenter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know the state flower of Kansas is the sunflower? Thanks to Agricenter International in east Memphis, you don’t have to travel to the Sunflower State to see and enjoy them.

According to a Facebook post by the Agricenter, a sunflower field now is in full bloom. Visitors are encouraged to take photos and to tag them in social media posts. Agricenter says that you can access the field by entering on Germantown Parkway, turning left onto Belz Crossing, and crossing Smythe Farm Road to the field. There are designated p[arking areas for visitors, who are reminded NOT to pick the sunflowers.