Solidarity Now! | New exhibit at National Civil Right Museum shines light on social justice in the U.S.

The exhibit is on display through July 31, 2022, and it's free with admission to the museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There's a new traveling exhibit set up at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis that looks at social justice in the U.S.

"Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People's Campaign" is on loan from the Smithsonian. The exhibit explores the little-known history of the multicultural movement to address poverty and social justice in the nation.

“Today about 40% of Americans are one $400 emergency away from poverty. So this is an issue that has a lot of relevance and resonates with our audience,” said Dr. Noelle Trent with the NCRM. “Our hope is that people can understand and draw inspiration from the events of 1968.”

The exhibit is on display through July 31, 2022, and it's free with admission to the museum. The stop is part of a 10-city national tour.