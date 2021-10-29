Some kids got to enjoy Halloween a little early this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids in the Parkway Village area got to enjoy the annual fall festival Friday. Each year there is usually a toy drive but organizers had to change it up due to COVID.
Organizers said that with so much crime going on in the community, they wanted to provide a safe way for kids to trick-or-treat this Halloween.
"It means a whole lot for the Parkway Village community to show that we are all as one. Everything that is going on as far as our juveniles in the system, but we have to come together as a community because Judge Dan Michael can not solve this on his own as he said. This is a community problem, so we are going to come together as a community to solve this problem," said Alvin Crook, community organizer.
The kids got to grab treats, play games, and participate in the "Bang-A-Rang" which looked like fun for them to bang on pot lids, instruments, and bells.