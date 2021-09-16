Sometimes, even the nonprofit organizations need a little help

One local group is helping those that help Memphians in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is known for its generosity so during this difficult time, the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is helping those who help the community in big ways.

The Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund provides grants to charitable nonprofits organizations so they can continue to serve Memphians in need.

With the case numbers rising again, the group is providing another 2.3 million dollars in grants to help support local nonprofits.

"We know that our neighbors are really affected by COVID-19. Again, we thought we'd turned the corner a few times but we still see the effects it's having here in our community. So we just want to again be able to provide support to those organizations that are on the ground helping these people day to day with everything they need assistance with," said Aerial Ozuzu, Director of Grants and Initiatives.

Nonprofits can apply for up to fifty-thousand dollars and the applications are due on October 6th.