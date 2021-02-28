Sorority gives back by collecting food for Mid-South families

Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority, Incorporated spent the day outside Superlo Foods collecting canned goods for Mid-South families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank and FedEx House are receiving some extra help from a local sorority.

Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority, Incorporated is a service organization. They spent Sunday outside Superlo Foods collecting canned goods for Mid-South families.

The canned items will be donated to the Mid-South Food Bank as well as FedEx House, which helps families with children under care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Local 24 spoke with the sorority about the importance of stepping in to help area families.

"I love helping people. That's just like - in the Bible it says that anytime you're feeling down, always reach out and try to help the next person. So, anytime you help the next person, it tends to help you feel better,” said Candiace Dandridge.

Gamma Sigma Sigma Sorority, Incorporated has been giving back nationally since its start in 1952.