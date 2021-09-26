Soulful Food Truck Festival celebrates Memphis food truck offerings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Soulful Food Truck Festival returned to Tiger Lane on Sunday and hosted 24 minority-owned food trucks for guests to enjoy.
The "soulful" name celebrated a concert featuring artists including J. Buck, Courtney Little and Keia Johnson.
"This is a festival that really celebrates the food truck culture," organizer Cynthia Daniels said. "We're really excited to have the city of Memphis to come out to patronize small businesses that haven't really been operating during the pandemic ... It's really a celebration for everybody to come out, have a good time, eat some amazing food and listen to some great entertainers."
The festival also offered 60 unique vendors to shop with and carnival games for kids.
The festival is usually held in March, but this year, it was moved to September.