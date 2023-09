The charter school said the power outage is an ongoing issue that began Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Soulsville Charter School is closed Thursday due to a power outage.

The school sent a notification regarding the closure to students, families, and staff Thursday morning.

According to the statement, the school is working with the local power company to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The charter school said the power outage is an ongoing issue that began Wednesday, Sept. 20.