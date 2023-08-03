South Memphis residents demand transparency from leaders after toxic emissions found from facility in their backyards

People were out early Wednesday morning hoping to get the chance to speak to the Shelby County Health Department, who were expected to provide an update.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — South Memphis residents spoke up about toxic emissions in their neighborhood to the Shelby County Commission Wednesday, frustrated they are not getting answers.

In 2022, they were informed about a potentially toxic emission coming from a plant operated by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee.

People were out early Wednesday morning hoping to get the chance to speak to the Shelby County Health Department, who were expected to provide an update at the County Commission meeting.

However, the health department did not arrive, so instead residents asked county commissioners to have their backs.

“Black people deserve to be safe in their communities,” said Keshaun Pearson, a member of the environmental activist group Memphis Community Against Pollution.

It was just one of several comments from fed-up residents for the release of Ethylene Oxide emissions in the neighborhood. The emissions in the past have been linked to 82% of the cancer risks in the community.

“I don’t even go outside, I don’t even let my granddaughter go outside,” said Rose Sims. “Who wants cancer? Who wants respiratory problems? Who wants any health problems?”

Activists voiced concerns over what they said feels like a lack of communication from local, state and federal organizations.

“We are tired of the silence, we have been met by silence from the Tennessee Department of Energy and Conservation, we have been met by silence by the Shelby County Health Department,” says Angela Johnson, MCAP Member.



Now those same residents and activists are asking Shelby County Commissioners for support. Commissioners agreed, promising to have the backs of those who call South Memphis home.

“There’s work that we need to do to be able to ensure that there is consistent information being brought whether you are here or whether you’re not here,” said Britney Thornton, Shelby County Commissioner.

Wednesday, Commissioners passed a resolution to have information from groups like the EPA more readily available to county residents.

“We pay taxes just like anybody else does, we want to live without the threat of our lives in danger or our health in danger and our children being in danger as they grow up,” says Cheryl Ballard, Concerned Resident.

The Shelby County Health Department said in a statement:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing its current air regulations that limit the amount of ethylene oxide (EtO) certain types of industries release into the outdoor air to determine whether legal standards for EtO emissions can be further strengthened. This is a federal issue that Shelby County Health Department is working from a local effort to support the state and federal government. SCHD will ensure that the revised federal regulations are enforced as quickly as possible in our county.