4 Southaven K9s receive body armor donations from national nonprofit

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to K9 dogs.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Four K9 dogs with the Southaven, Mississippi, Police Department are getting the gift of protection in the line of duty this Holiday Season.

Southaven Police said the four K9s, Atila, Nico, Bob and Yarko, will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Their vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. K9s are considered fully-fledged police officers, and many hold the same ranks and titles their human counterparts do.