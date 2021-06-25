'I'll cool you off, not rip you off' | Southaven veteran is servicing AC units for free - clients just pay for parts

Fred Spearman fixes people's AC units without charging a service fee. All his clients have to pay for are the parts that may be needed.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Southaven man is continuing to serve his community. Local 24 News Reporter Brittni Clemons talked to Fred Spearman, a retired military veteran who is using his skills to help you keep people from breaking the bank.

"I'll cool you off. Not rip you off," Spearman said.

Being reliable and keeping his community cool is Fred spearman's motto. He fixes people's AC units without charging a service fee. All his clients have to pay for are the parts that may be needed.

"It gets hot down here in the south," he said.

Spearman served our country for 21 years. He said he joined the Navy in 1992 and served for 8 years, then joined the Mississippi Army National Guard for about 13 years. Though he retired in 2013, it's still in his heart to keep his community safe.

"We lose people when we don't take care of them and be nice to them. So basically - like my elderly people, my seniors, and even my older vets," he said. "I try to take care of them."

He is an independent contractor and said word of mouth is how he plans to grow.

"Oh, you should see the expression on their face," he said. "The thank yous are endless and it makes me feel good just hear thank you and see I made a difference in someone's life."

Spearman said he doesn't fix window units right now. And even though he is based out of Southaven, he said he will travel across state lines to make sure your AC is working.