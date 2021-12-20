x
Southaven police officer graduates from FBI National Academy in Virginia

The academy is an 11-week course consisting of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.
Credit: Southaven Police Department

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Congratulations are in order for Southaven police officer Maj. Brent Vickers, who recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia.

According to the Southaven Police Department, the National Academy is an 11-week course consisting of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. The instructors hold advanced degrees and are also highly regarded in their field of expertise.

Participants are required to hold a record of excellence within their agency and have an average of 21 years of experience in law enforcement. 

On December 16th, 128 law enforcement officers graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. The National...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

