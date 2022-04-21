Southaven Springfest underway through Saturday

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Springfest is in full swing at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.
The annual event celebrates the birth of the DeSoto County city.
In addition to rides, games and food, there's also a barbecue contest and a youth cooking competition.
Admission is free until noon on Friday and Saturday, but it'll cost you $20 for a wristband to have unlimited access to all the rides.
After noon on Friday and Saturday, admission will be $10 for anyone 11 or older. Kids 10 or younger can get in for free.