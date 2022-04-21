Southaven Springfest underway through Saturday

In addition to rides, games and food, there's also a barbecue contest and a youth cooking competition.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Springfest is in full swing at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven.

The annual event celebrates the birth of the DeSoto County city.

Admission is free until noon on Friday and Saturday, but it'll cost you $20 for a wristband to have unlimited access to all the rides.