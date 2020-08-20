DeSoto County mothers are wondering what other resources are available with the closure of the Southaven WIC center

The last day women can pick up food at the Southaven WIC center will be August 28

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Southaven Women, Infants, and Children's Nutritional Center along with 13 others statewide will be closing in the next few months. The Mississippi State Department of Health said those centers had "low participant usage or the landlord has chosen not to continue the lease."

Mostly low-income women utilize the WIC program to feed themselves and their children, but with the closure, some DeSoto County mothers are wondering what resources are available locally.

The closing has mothers, like Julia Mcgarah, worried about how they will feed their children. Mcgarah has been benefiting from the program for almost a year.

"It was the closest one to me, it was the easiest one to go to, and one that didn’t really have a line or if it did have a line you didn’t have to wait long," Mcgarah said.

She said it will be frustrating for a lot of mothers to battle possibly longer lines at other locations and a shortage of resources.

"We have to do what the sign says," Mcgarah said. "We have to either go to Hernando or we have to go to Byhalia in Marshall county."

The Mississippi Department of Health is set to close 13 WIC centers in the state by the end of the year with one of them in Southaven.



This is leaving some mothers in Southaven, like Julia Mcgarah, wondering how they will get necessities for their babies. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/2CM9EPVL3j — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) August 19, 2020

The last day for mothers to pick up their food at the Southaven center will be August 28. Mcgarah said she's lucky that driving miles away to Hernando will not be difficult, but some other mothers might not be as fortunate.

"I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people having to go to Hernando because just think about it that was one location in Southaven that’s closing down now all of DeSoto County is going to have to go to Hernando or Byhalia," Mcgarah said.

MSDH said it's transitioning the current paper voucher program to an eWIC card that can be used at local grocery stores and pharmacies. It expects to have the eWIC card ready by January 2021. It will also be looking for an alternate location in Southaven.